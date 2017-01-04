Subscribe to our newsletter

Wikileaks today: We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation; unless within 48hrs they air a one hour expose of the plot. (In response to: CNN airs ex-Deputy-Director of the CIA falsely calling Assange a ‘pedophile’ )
We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation:https://t.co/YLfyQ9ROCy
Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot.
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017
CNN airs ex-Deputy-Director of the CIA falsely calling Assange a 'pedophile' https://t.co/SurGxhiq9X
The plot: https://t.co/WeLULgMoC0
— WikiLeaks Task Force (@WLTaskForce) January 4, 2017
Phil Mudd on Hannity's Assange interview: "They skirted the bottom line" https://t.co/hTPJLLexss https://t.co/l5nCy98fBH
— New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2017