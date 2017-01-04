Subscribe to our newsletter

Wikileaks today: We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation; unless within 48hrs they air a one hour expose of the plot. (In response to: CNN airs ex-Deputy-Director of the CIA falsely calling Assange a ‘pedophile’ )

