Would some please explain why showing a current and valid I. D. is not necessary to vote?







Voting is one of THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS a United States citizen does.

Why shouldn’t a proper form of identification be required?

Someone please explain this to me?

Is it discrimination demanding to see an

I.D., because some poor folks can’t afford an I.D.card at the DMV?

Poor people can’t take the day off of work?

Make voting over a weekend, or keep polls open 24 hours on voting day.

Or…

Make voting day a Nation Holiday.

WHY NOT WAVE THE COST OF AN ID? MAKE EVERYONE PROVE WHO THEY ARE BEFORE THEY VOTE.

OR, wouldn’t any of this be prudent for the crooked election thrives?

You need a valid library card to borrow a book.

You need a driver’s license, that is MANDATORY to keep on you when you are driving a motor vehicle.

You need a birth certificate.

You need a F.O.I.D. card, that you must present to prove you have registered.

You need a marriage license.

You have an automobile insurance card that must be on you.

Vehicle registration card.

Even your dog needs tags.

How is voting LESS important than ANY of those things?

Having to show a valid ID to prove who you are should be a question put to the American people on the very next ballot.

National, state and city.

NO ID… NO VOTE.. PERIOD!

…. And once you’re dead, you can’t vote multiple times in any election. That should piss off Chicago. 😉

There are restrictions and requirements to register to vote. Citizen, age etc.

If there are rules to be followed, there should be a follow up to insure that those who legally qualify to vote, can, and those who can’t, don’t!

When did the idiots take over America?

Why then is it even remotely fair to the honest American voters to go through the motions of voting, assuming their vote counts and will be valid, only to have it stolen by crooks.

This should be a law. Who can suggest this?

If blacks think it’s racist now, wait until the Muzzies, and other illegals start out numbering their votes and stealing their elections and benefits. Not until those tender toes get stepped on, will you hear the outcry.

This needs fixing and FAST!

WHO CAN FIX THIS?

Published on Oct 11, 2016

In this new video released by Project Veritas, James O’Keefe exposes what everyone except Democrats have known to be true. There is a lot of voter fraud.

In the video, NYC Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections Alan Schulkin is caught on hidden camera at a United Federation of Teachers holiday party admitting that there is widespread voter fraud in New York City.

“Yeah, they should ask for your ID. I think there is a lot of voter fraud,” said Schulkin, who elaborated on the types of voter fraud that are taking place in New York.

“You know, I don’t think it’s too much to ask somebody to show some kind of an ID…Like I say, people don’t realize, certain neighborhoods in particular they bus people around to vote,” said Schulkin.

