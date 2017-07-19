Catherine Austin Fitts – We Are Now into Controlled Demolition, We Need Our $40 Trillion In Stolen Cash Back

Sharing is caring!

Don’t expect the mainstream propaganda media to give you any warning or real information about what’s happening. Financial Expert Catherine Austin Fitts contends, “The conundrum for a CNN is how do we get ratings? How do we get attention without talking about the real news? The real news is, since fiscal 1995, we have disappeared or bailed out or stolen over $40 trillion of our money. If we are going to balance the budget, we need that $40 trillion or the assets thereon or the liabilities of the people who stole it back on the table, or else we’re toast. If we can give $27 trillion to the banks, I can assure you we can afford $4 trillion of a pension fund bailout. Mr. Global doesn’t want us to do the algebra. This is like fourth grade math. $27 trillion to bail out the banks, and we are not going to bail out the pension funds? Where does that come from?”