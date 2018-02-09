Everything Trump Said About Obama-era Illegal FBI Surveillance Was Correct! Here’s the Truth about the Second FISA Memo







by Chris Black

Let me begin this article with a joke about something that actually occurred very recently in the greatest country in the world: Question: What happens to the FBI when they lie in court to a judge? The answer: Pay raise and promotion if they get away with it, full retirement if they get caught. Now, getting back to our news-story, two notorious Democrat Senators, Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley respectively, recently produced a second Senate-memo, which came as a counter-response/counter-attack of sorts to David Nunes’ now-famous FISA memo, which describes the immense corruption in Obama’s FBI and DOJ, with FBI agents illegally obtaining surveillance mandates to spy on US citizens by lying to judges and intentionally using spurious/tainted/planted/corrupted evidence.

The thing is, Nunes’ memo stole the show, as it was well received by conservative media, and it’s still discussed on Fox News daily, to give you just one example, with many Democrats/MSM pundits claiming that it was nothing more than a dud or a nothing-burger. Enter the second bombshell FISA memo, this time completely ignored by the mainstream media, and here’s Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel making a number of very interesting points via a Twitter storm on Wednesday. I’d strongly suggest you to first read the Democrat FISA memo for yourselves to make up your own mind, then proceed with the speculations:

1) Why isn't the (mostly) unredacted Grassley memo front page news? Here's why: Because it confirms the Nunes memo and blows up the Schiff talking points (which the media ran with). — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2018

2)It is confirmation that the FBI's FISA application relied on the dossier and a news article, and worse, on the credibility of a source in the employ of the Clinton campaign. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2018

3) It is proof that the FBI did not tell the Court the extraordinarily partisan provenance of the dossier. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2018

4) It provides evidence that the FBI presented the FISA Court with materially false evidence, in the claim that Steele had not talked to the press. And then shows that even after Steele admitted under oath that he had, the FBI did not tell the FISA Court in its renewal. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2018

5) It provides evidence that Steele was getting information from the Clinton team itself! Via the State Department! So now, not only do we have a dossier based on unnamed shady Russians, but on Sidney Blumenthal. How much of this was engineered by the Clinton campaign from start? — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2018

Now, the next question is: does Kimberley has a point? Well, the Grassley/Graham second memo is actually a bigger deal than the initial FISA memo by House Intelligence Chair David Nunes, as it basically corroborates the former’s allegations. For example, if you read the Democrat memo, you’ll see that Obama’s Department of Justice relied heavily on the spurious Christopher Steele so-called dossier to get a FISA warrant against Carter Page, Trump’s former adviser. The relevant bits of the memo with regard to how much the DOJ relied on the “dossier” to gain the FISA surveillance warrant are here and here, courtesy of Hot Air. Moreover, the Grassley/Graham second FISA memo claims (it’s an educated claim based on intelligence) that the FBI knew the Steele dossier to be salacious and unreliable (James Comey said it himself), because the former MI6 operative was caught lying previously to British courts and to the FBI, yet the FISA judge who approved the surveillance on Trump team adviser Carter Page was kept in the dark about this issue, i.e. about the unreliability of the dossier which served as a central basis for the surveillance warrant.

It’s looking more and more like illegal spying on a US citizen and attempted entrapment by the FBI, all arranged by the Clinton Crime Syndicate. I’m old enough to remember when honest Democrats used to be against that sort of thing. But that was before all red-diaper-doper-babies turned into Marxists. The only thing President Trump is guilty of is pathological “trolling,” though. And you leftist bite hard every time.

There’s only a few people who know exactly what’s in the two FISA applications. But I’m assuming that President Trump (or more exactly, very selected people in the White House) are among those who know. I’m waiting for Trump to “yield” and release the applications, complete and without redacting, in the name of “transparency”. It’d be yuge! Trump is the one person who can declassify anything.

Go for it, Donald. It’ll be the most entertaining thing we’ll see this decade.

Here’s a quick reminder about how the Russia-Trump conspiracy started:

Reminder. The conspiracy goes thus:

1. The FBI in the middle of publicly investigating Clinton in a way that was very damaging to her presidential campaign was nevertheless secretly pro-Clinton — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) February 7, 2018

And they exhibited this pro-Clinton bias by secretly going after Carter Page, a person who was not on the Trump campaign at the time, and whom Trump had publicly distanced himself from — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) February 7, 2018

And they did this two weeks before the election entirely in secret. Indeed so secretly that a week later the NYT puts out a story saying "FBI finds no Russia link to Trump " on October 30. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) February 7, 2018

And they do all of this surveillance by getting the hardest type of national security authorization that exists – a FISA Title I order – that requires the DAG and the Dir FBI to show probable cause that Carter Page is an agent of a foreign power to a federal judge — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) February 7, 2018