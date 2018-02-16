Hate Fatigue: CNN Viewership Collapses 30% Massive layoffs, a cancerous fake news crisis…







Massive layoffs, a cancerous fake news crisis, and the humiliating (and expensive) implosion of its digital platform, appear to be the least of CNN’s problems. Because on top of all that, when compared to last year, the far-left cable channel has lost -30 percent of its primetime viewers and -23 percent of its total day viewers.

The viewership problems for the anti-Trump outlet are breathtaking, especially when compared to its competition. Throughout the week of February 5, CNN could only scrape together an average 674,000 total day viewers. During the all-important primetime hours, CNN averaged only 888,000 viewers.

Those numbers not only put CNN in last place behind MSNBC and Fox News, it puts the 24/7 Trump-hating channel in last place by a country mile.

In total day, the openly left-wing MSNBC averaged 972,000 viewers (compared to CNN’s paltry 674,000). Fox News, however, nearly beat both CNN and MSNBC combined with 1.529 million average viewers.

During primetime, MSNBC smoked CNN by nearly a million viewers — 1.747 million (compared to CNN’s 888,000). Fox beat both MSNBC and CNN combined with a whopping 2.605 million.

While the pro-North Korea CNN lost nearly a third of its primetime viewers, MSNBC actually gained in total day (+26 percent) and primetime (+22 percent).

While retaining its King of the Hill status by a wide margin, Fox’s audience dip was only about half that of CNN’s.

No one can argue that the news cycle is not every bit as intense in February of 2018 as it was in February of 2017. No one can argue that the population has declined.

So why is CNN imploding while its competition continues to thrive?

It probably comes down to a combination of fake news and hate fatigue.

To begin with, MSNBC does not lie to its viewers. It advertises itself as an openly left-wing network, while CNN — which is even further to the left than MSNBC — continues its ridiculous pose as objective and unbiased.

The Establishment and the media in congruence with the previous Administration and it’s proxies have been advocating for violence since The Boss was elected and then they act shocked when one of their Hispanic Cuban operatives attacks a predominantly affluent white school, pretending as if it wasn’t by design, knowing damn well their propaganda is brainwashing the weak sheep.

The media is trying to drive the citizens of this nation crazy with disinfo and propaganda as a means to obfuscate justice for their corruption.

Clinton and Obama’s AG Lynch have already created The Resistance and stated people need to take to the streets and that people will have to give their lives.