Paris is Flooding







Seine is overflowing. Louvre and Musee d’Orsee must implement flood preps.

God knows where all the migrants will end up.

After an onslaught of constant rain, Paris’s fabled Seine River has flooded — again. On Tuesday, the water level reached about 4.9 meters (about 16 feet) and is expected to peak at just over six meters (about 19.5 feet) Saturday, said Colombe Brossel, a deputy mayor of Paris. The river’s normal level is about two meters (about 6.5 feet).

The all-time Flood level was in 1910.

