Reality Check: Will Sanctions Against North Korea Really Work? Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has killed 10,000 civilians in Yemen and hardly anyone has said a word.







Ben Swann is back! Here he discusses the hypocrisy of the US’s foreign policy and how they selectively target certain countries and ignore others. “As bad as the NK government is, they don’t invade other countries, nor do we have reports of NK invading other countries.”

While the Korean people celebrate humanity at the Olympics, tensions escalate between the U.S. and North Korean governments. This Reality Check questions who is really harmed by sanctions on North Korea.

h/t oomiak