State Social Services smuggling-in unvetted, diseased “refugees” by night flights, giving them cash, SSNs and Passports on arrival!

by ·

It’s still happening, and surely in other parts of the USA as well.

Missouri Social Services, working under auspice of the U.N.:

Many refugees have no paperwork whatsoever. Many are listed with the name ‘Funu’ (Full Name Unknown)

Mentions SSNs and Passports at 19:18 and 38:00 in the video.

When they arrive, they are called ‘clients’.

The agency also gives the refugees cash upon arrival, housing, and presents job opportunities to them.

The very limited health screening is done in order to give them social security longterm disability. If they’re maimed or very sick, it’s “Good! We’ll get you benefits”.

 

  • Wile E Genius

    What!

    • Joseph Conrad

      Build a wall across the SW U.S. and don’t let the ones from Europe get out of
      Kennedy Airport. When will Americans realize this is THEIR COUNTRY?

  • Greg Straw

    When these people kill we will know who to go right after and it wont be pretty.

  • amuncat

    You’re a racist is you don’t see how this will benefit our society and democracy in the long run! I just said that to see how it feels to be a stupid fack liberal…and that’s all

    EVERYONE should visit their local Social Security office!!! You’ll be the only one speaking English!!! There were two of us in a room of masses. We commented on the fact that we seemed to be the only ones there who spoke English as a native language. Oh, and you’d better believe that they bring children, mothers, fathers, etc., to make sure their “rights” are respected and they get EVERYTHING coming their way!

    • arnieus

      Please enlighten us. Exactly how will this will benefit our society and democracy in the long run?

  • amuncat

    Draining the swamp includes defunding the organizations that sponsor this!!!

  • chris

    ROFLMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Zaphod Braden

    TREASON …. this is Treason.
    Have you noticed the Sociopathic lack of human empathy, sympathy, or concern for the victims of these invaders. Not only are there no MSM “human interest” stories about the individual’s traumas, their stories are DENIED by MSM, Politicians, and the very Priests that are supposed to comfort and care for “Their Flocks”. Scumbag “priests” betraying their own People, there will be a special place in Hell for them.
    (1) Charity and “good works” are done with YOUR money and time. Taking MY money and giving it to someone else is THEFT. We bring puppies into our house, poisonous vipers and skunks are banned. Do not make the REFUJIHADIS walk all the way here ,,,, You go to the REFUJIHADIS’ homeland on Your dime after all, they will feel more comfortable at home.

    (2) Remember, Democrats are the people who didn’t care when 70,000 factories closed across America, but then rioted in the streets when we denied entry to foreigners from a few terrorist-laden countries.
    (3) You are all concerned about them but you do not give a FIG about how your own neighbors feel. Who made you god, to just invite anybody & everybody into Our house, without asking the OTHER RESIDENTS if it is okay? Go see a psychiatrist.

  • Harvey Mitterdorf

    Liberals have put this country into a state of anarchy. Wake up Democrats. Your party bosses have sold you down the river.

