The Deep State Goes All In Against President Trump And The United States
Dave of X22 Report Spotlight interviewed by Rogue Money
“V” and CJ are joined by Dave of the X22 Report. Dave shares his thoughts on “Q”, the removal of several alternative channels and his thoughts on how the administration could turn things around.
We are political scientists, editorial engineers, and radio show developers drawn together by a shared vision of bringing Alternative news through digital mediums that evangelize our civil liberties.
h/t silverdoctors